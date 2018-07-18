HOS flats prices revised

The Housing Authority’s Subsidised Housing Committee today approved the revised selling prices and sales arrangements for the Home Ownership Scheme sale exercise in 2018 as well as the revised resale restrictions for HOS flats.

The average selling prices of the 4,431 flats in the scheme’s 2018 sale exercise will be revised to 52% of the then assessed market values from the previous 70%.

This is based on the new pricing policy for subsidised flats announced by the Chief Executive on June 29.

The flats are in Hoi Lok Court in Cheung Sha Wan, Kai Long Court in Kai Tak and Yu Tai Court in Tung Chung.

The revised selling prices range from $1.18 million to $4.68 million.

The authority will re-open applications in October and eligible HOS applicants who have not yet applied can take part.

About 150,000 applications that were received by April will continue to be valid and will be included in the same balloting exercise in November together with the new applications received.

Flat selection will begin in February 2019.

Under new alienation restrictions, HOS flats owners cannot sell their flats in the open market within the first five years from first assignment from the authority.

During the first two years from first assignment, they can only sell their flats to White Form buyers nominated by the authority at the original price.

Between the third to the fifth year from first assignment, owners may sell their flats in the HOS Secondary Market to Green Form and White Form buyers at their own negotiated price without paying a premium.

Click here for details.