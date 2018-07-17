Public housing rent to rise 10%

Rent for public housing will increase by 10% from September 1, the Housing Authority announced today.

The increase will be about $188 per month on average, ranging from $34 to $469.

This comes after the authority’s Subsidised Housing Committee endorsed the outcome of the 2018 public rental housing rent review today.

The rent adjustment was based on the findings of the report which was compiled by the Commissioner for Census & Statistics.

The commissioner’s report showed the income index of 2017 was almost 12% higher than that of 2015.

According to the Housing Ordinance, the authority shall adjust public housing rent by the change rate of the income index, with the increase capped at 10%.

Tenants will be notified one month in advance about their new rent levels.

The committee also decided there was no practical need for the authority to grant all tenants an across-the-board rent waiver in 2018-19 and targeted assistance should be offered instead to those in need.

The authority said it will continue to review the Rent Assistance Scheme’s operation and consider enhancement measures if needed.