Food safety day held

Visitors try out game booths which promote the Hazard Analysis & Critical Control Points system and food safety information at Food Safety Day 2018.

The Centre for Food Safety today held Food Safety Day 2018 to promote the Hazard Analysis & Critical Control Points system and food safety information.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Centre for Food Safety Controller Dr Ho Yuk-yin said the system is internationally recognised and it can identify, assess and control possible hazards in the food production process.

Dr Ho added the system can reduce the risk of food-borne diseases and maintain stable food quality, which will help reduce food wastage and is a cost-effective way to ensure food safety.

He also urged the public to follow the World Health Organization’s recommendations to prevent food-borne diseases.

Representatives from food trade associations also signed up for the Food Safety Charter to pledge their commitment to safeguard food safety.

The new Instagram page of Hong Kong's Action on Salt & Sugar Reduction was also formally launched today.