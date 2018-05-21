Civil service wastage rate low

Wastage in the civil service remains stable at a low rate.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law made the statement today, saying the resignation rate of civil servants was 0.63% in 2016-17, lower than the 0.65% figure recorded in 2015-16.

More than 60% of these officers resigned during their probation years.

"This may be due to a variety of reasons, such as they decided that this may not be their ideal job or they encountered problems in adjusting to the new job.

"On the other hand, the supervisors may find them not suitable for the job.

"On the whole, the resignation rate has remained very low."

On the 2018 pay trend survey results, Mr Law said the Chief Executive in Council will make a decision on the pay adjustment for civil servants after the Pay Trend Survey Committee validates the survey findings.

They will consider the pay trend indicators from the survey and also the state of the economy, the Government's fiscal position, changes in the cost of living and civil service morale.

Mr Law will meet civil service unions to listen to their views.

The Government has also found a location for a civil service college, however, more study is needed before the site is confirmed, he added.