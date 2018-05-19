Private land elderly projects mulled

The Government is looking into including more elderly residential homes in private developments on sites under the Land Sale Programme.

Speaking to the media today, Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said in a recently awarded tender, the site came with a requirement to build a residential care home and a day care centre for the elderly.

He expects the privately developed projects will be completed in a shorter period of time.

“When we talk about (a) project that is housed in, let's say, public projects like public housing or other public development, it would take around eight years or something even longer. But if we put it under a private development, normally it will take something like five years, or at most seven to eight years."

Going forward, Dr Law said the Government will seriously consider including more elderly residential homes in sites awarded through the programme.