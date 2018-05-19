37 green schools commended

SAHK Ko Fook Iu Memorial School is one of the winners of the Greening School Project Award.

Thirty-seven secondary schools, primary schools and kindergartens were commended at the Greening School Project Award prize presentation ceremony today in recognition of their green school projects and contributions to the environment.

The awards were organised under the Leisure & Cultural Services Department’s Greening School Subsidy Scheme.

Speaking at the prize presentation ceremony, the department’s Chief Leisure Manager Wendy Or said teachers and students have responded positively to the scheme since its launch in 2000.

The number of participating schools increased from 300 in the first year to more than 880 this year, she said.

Ms Or added that the standard of green projects has been rising, with teachers and students working hard to make their school environments greener and more beautiful.

Click here for the award results.