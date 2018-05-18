Joshua Law visits the Treasury

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (left) visits the Treasury and meets Director of Accounting Services Charlix Wong.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law visited the Treasury today.

He met Director of Accounting Services Charlix Wong and directorate staff to get an update on the department's work in the provision of accounting and financial management services in the Government.

He then proceeded to the Pensions Division under the Establishment Branch to learn about the processing of pension payments to retired civil servants and other eligible people.

He was briefed by Information Systems Branch staff on the operation of the Data Centre, which provides round-the-clock services to support the Government's various accounting, financial management and costing application systems.

Mr Law later met participants in the department's mentorship programme to see how it helps newly recruited accounting officers integrate into the working environment, and facilitates the transfer of knowledge and experience on government financial management among colleagues.

He also had a tea gathering with staff representatives.