New playground to open

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department today announced Hing Wah Street West Playground will open on June 1, providing a host of leisure and sports facilities.

The playground is at the junction of Hing Wah Street West and Tung Chau Street in Sham Shui Po, close to several public and private housing estates.

Its facilities include a seven-a-side artificial turf soccer pitch, a children's playground with a tricycling area, fitness stations for the elderly, and landscaped areas.

It also includes a pet garden, the third such facility in the district.

Call 2370 9193 for enquiries.