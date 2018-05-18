Heritage Fiesta to be held

Sixteen historic buildings will open to the public from June 1 to July 31 for Heritage Fiesta 2018.

The Commissioner for Heritage's Office said the event will allow the public to appreciate the buildings and understand their histories and architectural styles.

The buildings include the Borrett Road and Kennedy Road offices of Mother's Choice, the Museum of Medical Sciences, Island House Conservation Studies Centre and the Tung Wah Hospital Main Block.

Free guided tours will be offered at participating buildings, where visitors can also collect special stamps.

