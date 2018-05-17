CE visits bay area enterprises

Chief Executive Carrie Lam continued her trip to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area by visiting Guangzhou today.

She went to three enterprises at Science City in the Guangzhou Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone.

She learned about the collaboration between Hong Kong and Guangzhou enterprises in the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, as well as the development of Hong Kong companies establishing a presence in the Guangdong capital to access the Mainland market.

The three enterprises are engaging in regenerative medical technology, the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, and medical technology and rehabilitation robots.

Mrs Lam expressed the hope the two cities can boost collaboration in the field of innovation and technology, and combine government support, production, education, scientific research and practical application in advancing the bay area's development as an international I&T centre.

She then met Secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee Li Xi and Guangdong Governor Ma Xingrui.

Mrs Lam said she hopes the bay area will continue past successes while creating new achievements in the future, raising Hong Kong-Guangdong co-operation to a new stage.

She said breakthroughs in co-operation between the two places in innovation are needed to develop a world-class bay area, adding the instruction made by President Xi Jinping with the opening up of science and technology funding of the Central Government for application by universities and research institutions in Hong Kong will tremendously help the bay area's development as an international I&T centre.

Mrs Lam proposed to continue to strengthen work on youth exchanges and people-to-people bonds, so citizens on both sides will embrace the bay area's development.

She later toured an entrepreneurship base of the Tianhe Hong Kong & Macau Youth Association in Tianhe District to learn about its services and development plan.

She spoke to young entrepreneurs from Hong Kong at the base and was told about their startup experiences in Guangzhou.

Mrs Lam then visited the Pazhou Internet Innovation Cluster to learn about its development as an Internet technology and innovation platform.

She also saw Qingsheng Station on the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link in Nansha district to view the area's transportation network and surrounding development.