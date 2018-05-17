Kevin Yeung visits Sai Kung school

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung (second right, back row) visits Sai Kung Central Lee Siu Yam Memorial School.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung today visited a Sai Kung school to see the progress of non-Chinese speaking students.

He went to Sai Kung Central Lee Siu Yam Memorial School and was briefed on its curriculum, activities and learning support programmes for students.

He watched students participate in various activities and listened to opinions expressed by teaching staff and parents.

Over one-third of the students in the school are non-Chinese speaking children with backgrounds from various countries in Asia, Europe and North America.

Apart from the formal Chinese language curriculum, the school also teaches school-based programmes on listening, speaking, literacy, reading, writing and integrated skills to help non-Chinese speaking students learn Chinese.

Mr Yeung thanked the school for making good use of the teaching resources provided by the Education Bureau in designing the school-based curriculum and for organising after-school interest classes to help non-Chinese speaking students adapt to school and community life.

He also met Sai Kung District Councillors.