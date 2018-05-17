River revamp views invited

The Drainage Services Department today launched the second stage of a public engagement exercise for the Tsui Ping River revitalisation project.

The initiative will revitalise the existing watercourse at King Yip Street through environmental, ecological and landscape enhancement, and improve the river's connectivity with the neighbourhood by providing a riverine leisure space for the community.

The engagement activities include roving exhibitions and community workshops.

The public is invited to submit views by July 16.

