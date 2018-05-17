CE starts bay area visit

Chief Executive Carrie Lam began her trip to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area in Huizhou and Guangzhou today.

Mrs Lam met Huizhou Acting Mayor Liu Ji and expressed hope that the two cities will explore more collaboration in various industries in the future to seize opportunities brought by the development of the bay area.

She said in innovation and technology, Hong Kong, whose strength lies in scientific research, can be complemented by Huizhou which is large in size and can provide land for the transformation of scientific research achievements of Hong Kong for mutual benefit.

In the afternoon, Mrs Lam visited a large-scale Hong Kong enterprise to learn about its successful transformation from being an investor in manufacturing in the early period of the reform and opening up in the Mainland to a modern service provider.

She then went to Tonghu Ecological & Smart Zone, which is under planning, to learn about its strategy to develop smart industries and to protect the environment and also visited a residential project where many Hong Kong people live.

Mrs Lam concluded her visit to Huizhou in the afternoon and headed for Guangzhou where she toured Ershadao Art Park to learn about the ecological development and environment of the city.

She then had a meeting with Secretary of the CPC Guangzhou Municipal Committee Ren Xuefeng where she said the relationship between Hong Kong and Guangzhou has always been close.

Aside from the opening of the Hong Kong section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link in September, she said she believes the level of co-operation between the two cities will be enhanced, allowing them to jointly promote the development of the bay area.