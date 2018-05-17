CE regrets interventions

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today expressed regret over incidents in the past few days where Hong Kong journalists were intervened with violence from carrying out their duties in the Mainland.



Speaking to the media in Guangzhou today, Mrs Lam said Hong Kong media workers should be respected when reporting lawfully in the Mainland or overseas and that their personal safety should be safeguarded.



Mrs Lam said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government contacted Mainland authorities immediately after the incidents.



She called on Hong Kong journalists working in the Mainland or overseas to respect and abide by laws and regulations there.