Health chief to attend WHO assembly

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan will visit London and Geneva to meet healthcare professionals and attend the 71st World Health Assembly from May 16 to 23.

Prof Chan will attend the World Health Organization’s assembly on May 21 as a member of the People's Republic of China delegation to talk about topics including public health preparedness and response, health and environment and climate change, and prevention and control of non-communicable disease.

She will also exchange views on healthcare issues with top health officials of other member states.

Before attending the assembly, Prof Chan will visit London on May 17 and 18 to learn about developments in genomics and mental health services.

She will visit two charities focused on mental health and will meet professionals of Genomics England, a company wholly owned by the UK Department of Health & Social Care set up to deliver the 100,000 Genomes Project.

Prof Chan will also host a reception for Hong Kong students and young professionals in the UK.

Under Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi will be Acting Secretary during Prof Chan’s absence.