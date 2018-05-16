Gov’t to ensure journalists’ safety

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Government is very concerned about the safety of Hong Kong journalists reporting outside the city.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip made the statement today, after a Hong Kong television station cameraman was handcuffed and detained by police in Beijing.

“We are very concerned about the safety of Hong Kong residents staying outside Hong Kong, including our reporters working outside Hong Kong, in the Mainland.

“We immediately followed up with the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office of the State Council and we understand that they have already taken action to understand and to deal with the matter.”

Mr Nip noted officers from the HKSAR Government’s office in Beijing have contacted the journalist to offer assistance.

The Government will continue to liaise with the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office of the State Council to see what measures can be implemented to prevent similar incidents from happening, he added.