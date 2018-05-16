Wind traffic measures under review

The Highways Department and the Transport Department are conducting a study on how to minimise the impact of high wind traffic management measures on the Lantau Link.

Acting Secretary for Transport & Housing Raymond So told lawmakers today the review on high wind traffic management and related improvement measures is expected to be completed in the middle of the year.

Mr So said traffic management measures will be implemented at the Lantau Link and Ting Kau Bridge during high wind to ensure motorists’ safety.

He said the departments are studying how to improve traffic flow at diversion points and will use more message signs on major roads and public transport interchanges to inform the public about high wind traffic management.

The Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Link’s Northern Connection, expected to be completed in 2020, will further relieve traffic flow, he added.