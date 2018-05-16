Concern over cameraman incident

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is very concerned about the incident in which a Hong Kong television station cameraman was handcuffed and taken away by police in Beijing.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the statement today to the media, emphasising the Government attaches great importance to the safety of journalists.

“We are very concerned about the safety of our reporters, actually carrying out their duties, anytime, anywhere.”

He said the HKSAR Government’s office in Beijing has been instructed to assist the journalists concerned and call on relevant departments to address the matter as soon as possible.

Mr Cheung said the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office of the State Council is already mediating in the case and is working to establish the facts.