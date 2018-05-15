FS visits Hangzhou

Paul Chan (left) tours Alibaba Group with Ant Financial Chief Technology Officer & International Business Group Chief Operating Officer Cheng Li (second left).

Financial Secretary Paul Chan visited Hangzhou today, meeting provincial officials and touring emerging and innovative enterprises.

He visited online medical service provider We Doctor Group and met its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jerry Liao.

Mr Chan then had lunch with Hong Kong business people working in Zhejiang to learn more about the opportunities and challenges in doing business there.

He updated them on Hong Kong's latest economic situation.

Mr Chan also toured Alibaba Group to learn about the development of its electronic payment services and online logistics platform in Hong Kong.

He said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is committed to developing innovation and technology as the new engine of economic growth, and attaches great importance to collaboration with the Mainland in innovation and technology development.

Mr Chan later called on Zhejiang Vice Governor Zhu Congjiu.

Noting the province's rapid development, particularly in innovation and technology and e-commerce, Mr Chan said Hong Kong can draw valuable lessons from its successful experience in these fields.

He hopes Hong Kong and Zhejiang can enhance co-operation on innovation and technology, financial services, logistics and other areas.