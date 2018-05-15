Michael Wong visits Southern District

Mr Wong chats with Media 21 members to learn about their aspirations in multimedia production.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong (right) visits the Federation of Youth Groups Jockey Club Media 21 hub.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong today visited the Federation of Youth Groups Jockey Club Media 21 hub during a trip to Southern District.

A multimedia production platform for youths, Mr Wong learned about the hub's facilities and development.

It is equipped with online television and radio studios that are available for rent and it organises courses to nurture talent in multimedia production.

Mr Wong spoke with its members about their studies and aspirations. He encouraged them to put their learning to good use and unleash their potential.

He also met Southern District Councillors on the trip.