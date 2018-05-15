Senior appointments announced

Deputy Secretary for the Civil Service Eddie Mak will become Hong Kong Commissioner for Economic & Trade Affairs, USA.

Hong Kong Commissioner for Economic & Trade Affairs, USA, Clement Leung will become Permanent Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development (Communications & Creative Industries) on June 12.

On that day, Permanent Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development (Communications & Creative Industries) Eliza Lee will take up the post of Permanent Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development (Commerce, Industry & Tourism).

Deputy Secretary for the Civil Service Eddie Mak will succeed Mr Leung as Hong Kong Commissioner for Economic & Trade Affairs, USA, on July 3.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law said the appointees are seasoned Administrative Officers with proven leadership and management skills.

"I have every confidence they will serve the community with professionalism in their new capacities."

