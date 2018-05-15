Bun scrambling race to be held

The annual Cheung Chau Bun Scrambling Competition will be held on May 22.

The competition, where participants scramble for buns on a tower, will start at midnight according to tradition.

Twelve finalists will compete in the men's and women's divisions.

A special prize will be awarded to the competitor who bags the most buns.

Athletes who have won the first prize three times will become the King of Kings or the Queen of Queens of the competition.

An invitation relay with 10 teams from Macau, Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Cheung Chau organisations will be held after the individual competition.

Four spectator zones will be set up to accommodate 1,650 people.

