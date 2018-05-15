Central Gov't backs tech talent

President Xi Jinping's instruction to promote technology collaboration between Hong Kong and the Mainland shows the Central Government attaches great importance to the city's technological expertise.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement when speaking to the media ahead of today's Executive Council meeting.

She said the Ministry of Science & Technology and the Ministry of Finance yesterday issued guidelines on granting science and technology funding for higher education and research institutions in Hong Kong.

It includes arrangements on cross-boundary remittance of approved project funding to Hong Kong.

The instruction's mention of giving more support to Hong Kong scientists and researchers who love the country and Hong Kong was nothing unusual, Mrs Lam said.

"In Hong Kong, we do expect whether you are a scientist or researcher, government official like myself, to love our country and love Hong Kong, so that is nothing unusual.

"I think some commentators have read too much into this term."