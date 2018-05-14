HK students win medals in physics

Hong Kong students show medals they won at the 19th Asian Physics Olympiad.

Hong Kong students have won one gold medal, one silver medal, three bronze medals and an honourable mention at the 19th Asian Physics Olympiad held in Vietnam.

Gaurav Arya from King George V School won a gold medal and Chau Chun-wang from St Margaret's Co-educational English Secondary & Primary School won silver.

Lau Sze-chun from Diocesan Boys' School, Alvin Tse from Yew Chung International School – Secondary and Li Tat-sang from Sing Yin Secondary School each won a bronze medal.

Sean Mann from Diocesan Boys’ School received an honourable mention.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung congratulated the team on their outstanding performance.

“The remarkable results achieved by the Hong Kong team this year demonstrate our students' great potential in physics.

“The Education Bureau will continue to nurture more students with an interest and talent in STEM and support STEM-related activities, so as to enrich the talent pool of Hong Kong and enhance the competitiveness of Hong Kong in the international arena."

Nearly 200 students from 25 countries or regions participated in the competition in Hanoi from May 6 to 12.