CE attends earthquake memorial

Continuing her Sichuan visit today, Chief Executive Carrie Lam attended a ceremony to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Wenchuan earthquake.

It was held at a school which was toppled by the earthquake.



Mrs Lam observed a moment of silence and presented flowers to mourn the quake's victims.



Earlier in the day, Mrs Lam visited the University of Electronic Science & Technology of China in Chengdu to learn about various research and development projects on artificial intelligence and robotics.



She also attended a tea gathering with students and young entrepreneurs from Hong Kong.



Mrs Lam said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government attaches great importance to the development of innovation and technology and has implemented a number of policy initiatives to support the sector.



She added Hong Kong's young people in Sichuan are welcome to return to their hometown to help the Government advance the city's innovation and technology development.