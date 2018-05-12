Geohazard meeting held

Director of Civil Engineering & Development Lam Sai-hung opens the 5th International Symposium on Mega Earthquake Induced Geo-disasters & Long Term Effects.

Director of Civil Engineering & Development Lam Sai-hung and Head of the Geotechnical Engineering Office Pun Wai-keung attended the 5th International Symposium on Mega Earthquake Induced Geo-disasters & Long Term Effects in Chengdu today.



The event was organised by the State Key Laboratory of Geohazard Prevention & Geoenvironment Protection and was attended by experts from Sichuan and around the world.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr Lam said Hong Kong and Sichuan face similar geohazards like landslides and debris flow.

He said the two places can co-operate in hazard mitigation and warning system research.

The office has also organised the Sichuan-Hong Kong Technical Exchange on Geo-disasters Prevention & Exhibition with the Land & Resources Department of Sichuan Province at the Chengdu University of Technology from May 11 to 14.

The exhibition showcases the development and operation of the Hong Kong slope safety system as well as the future direction for improving the system.

It can share the achievements of Hong Kong in managing slope safety and enhance research and collaboration on the issue.