CE starts Sichuan visit

Mrs Lam chats with students at the Sichuan University - the Hong Kong Polytechnic University Institute for Disaster Management & Reconstruction.

Mrs Lam speaks at an experience sharing session on the Wenchuan earthquake reconstruction work.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (right) tours an exhibition on the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening up of China, Hong Kong-Sichuan co-operation and the 10th anniversary of Hong Kong’s earthquake reconstruction work in Sichuan.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam started her visit to Sichuan today by meeting CPC Sichuan Provincial Committee Secretary Peng Qinghua.





Mrs Lam said this year marks the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening up of China, adding co-operation between Hong Kong and Sichuan should continue on from past successes while creating new achievements in the future.





She said there is huge potential for strengthening ties between the two places in economic development, livelihood improvement, creative industries, innovation and technology, and youth development.



She visited an exhibition held by the Sichuan Provincial Government on the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening up of China, Hong Kong-Sichuan co-operation and the 10th anniversary of Hong Kong's earthquake reconstruction work in Sichuan.



Mrs Lam later visited Sichuan University - the Hong Kong Polytechnic University Institute for Disaster Management & Reconstruction, which was built with RMB200 million in aid from the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

Opened in 2013, it is the first institute established on the Mainland focusing on research into preventing disasters, minimising the impact of natural disasters and implementing post-disaster reconstruction.



Mrs Lam toured its facilities and spoke to Hong Kong students studying there.



She later participated in an experience sharing session on the Wenchuan earthquake reconstruction work.





Mrs Lam said Hong Kong injected $10 billion to support about 190 reconstruction projects.



Noting Hong Kong's "can do" spirit was shown during the reconstruction work, she said as long as Hong Kong continues with this spirit, the city will have a better future and will contribute more to the country.