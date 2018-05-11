SJ attends legal meetings in Beijing

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng (second left) meets with representatives of the Mainland’s arbitration and business sectors in Beijing.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng continued her Beijing visit today by meeting Mainland officials and attending legal meetings.

She met Assistant Minister of Commerce Li Chenggang to discuss building a communication platform for legal and dispute resolution professionals in Hong Kong to participate in the Belt & Road Initiative.

She then met Vice Chairman of the National Development & Reform Commission Ning Jizhe to consider development opportunities on the Mainland for Hong Kong legal professionals under the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area development plan.

Ms Cheng later joined Hong Kong legal and dispute resolution practitioners to attend two roundtable meetings, and exchanged views with representatives of the Mainland's arbitration and business sectors.

She will return to Hong Kong tomorrow.