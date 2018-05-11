Sophia Chan visits Sichuan hospitals

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan led a delegation to visit the Sichuan-Hong Kong Rehabilitation Centre and the Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital of Sichuan Province today.

The centre's construction was funded by the Trust Fund in Support of Reconstruction in the Sichuan Earthquake Stricken Areas of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government to establish a rehabilitation network, train professionals and develop rehabilitation work in the province.

Prof Chan said: "The centre is the flagship project of the Government's post-earthquake medical and health reconstruction work in Sichuan. With the support of the Sichuan Provincial Government and assistance of medical rehabilitation professionals of Hong Kong, the centre has been developed into the largest rehabilitation hub in the western region.

"It is also an important platform to support the development of regional hospitals by providing training and guidance to rehabilitation centres in 39 counties which were severely damaged by the massive earthquake."

Prof Chan also visited the Teaching Hospital of the Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, also known as the Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital of Sichuan Province.

Noting Hong Kong is developing its first Chinese medicine hospital, she said the experience of Sichuan's Chinese medicine hospital is of high reference value to the city.

She added the two places should strengthen exchanges in Chinese medicine, development of Chinese medicine hospital and clinical experience, and promote co-operation on research in Chinese medicine testing and standards.