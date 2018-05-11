CE hopes economic growth continues

Chief Executive Carrie Lam hopes the favourable economic situation will continue and this year's economic growth can reach up to 4% as the Financial Secretary has forecast.

Speaking to media in Sichuan today Mrs Lam said Hong Kong's economy is in a good shape, with 4.7% yearly growth in the first quarter of 2018, higher than the average growth rate of 2.7% in the past 10 years.

She said Hong Kong is susceptible to changes in the external economic environment due to its small and highly open economy, but the overall economic momentum is still good.

The Government shares the fruits of economic prosperity with citizens by injecting a huge amount of resources into welfare, healthcare and education.

However, noting the average waiting time for public housing lengthened from 4.7 years in 2017 to 5.1 years in the first quarter of 2018, Mrs Lam said it shows demand exceeds supply and the situation is worrying.

She hopes a public consensus on land supply is reached, adding the Government will increase its efforts to supply land.

In the short term, the Government will explore different land resources for non-profit making organisations to build transitional flats.