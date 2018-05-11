Mainland backs HK legal services

The Mainland supports the promotion of Hong Kong as a legal and dispute resolution services centre.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng made the statement as she continued her Beijing visit today.

She visited the Ministry of Commerce and the National Development & Reform Commission.

Ms Cheng said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs supports the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in promoting Hong Kong's leading position in legal and dispute resolution services.

She added both the Ministry of Commerce and the State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission hope a platform can be set up to facilitate Hong Kong's legal sector in promoting its services to Mainland enterprises.

Ms Cheng also spoke with the Supreme People's Court about ways to enhance mutual legal assistance arrangements between Hong Kong and the Mainland.