HK-Sichuan conference held

The First Plenary of the Hong Kong-Sichuan Co-operation Conference was held in Chengdu today.

It took place alongside a high-level meeting between the governments of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Sichuan Province.

The meetings were led by Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Secretary of the CPC Sichuan Provincial Committee Peng Qinghua.

Both sides agreed plenaries of the co-operation conference would be jointly held from time to time by the Chief Secretary of the HKSAR and Vice-Governor of the Sichuan Provincial People's Government responsible for Hong Kong and Macau affairs.

Mrs Lam said: "Through the HKSAR's participation in the reconstruction work after the massive May 12 Wenchuan earthquake 10 years ago, a solid foundation has been laid down for the co-operation between Hong Kong and Sichuan.

"This year marks the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening up of China and the 10th anniversary of the massive Wenchuan earthquake. It is especially meaningful to enhance our co-operation with Sichuan at this special juncture."

A consensus was reached on 11 co-operation areas, including the Belt & Road Initiative and youth development.

The HKSAR Government will invite Sichuan to join the third Belt & Road Summit in Hong Kong in June.

Sichuan enterprises will be invited to join investment and business matching sessions and one-to-one business matching meetings to facilitate co-operation between companies from both places in areas related to the initiative.

It will also organise various investment promotion events in Chengdu and other major cities in the province to attract enterprises to make use of Hong Kong as an investment platform.

On youth development, the HKSAR Government will support non-governmental Hong Kong organisations in holding exchange and internship programmes in Sichuan for young people under the Funding Scheme for Youth Exchange in the Mainland and the Funding Scheme for Youth Internship in the Mainland.

The Youth Internship Programme at Wolong National Nature Reserve will continue to be held this summer.

