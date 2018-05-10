SJ meets officials in Beijing

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng meets Chief Justice of the People’s Republic of China and President of the Supreme People’s Court Zhou Qiang in Beijing.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng started her Beijing visit today by meeting government and legal officials.

She met Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng and introduced Hong Kong's measures to enhance its competitiveness as the international legal and dispute resolution services centre.

Ms Cheng and legal and dispute resolution practitioners from Hong Kong later met Vice Chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission of the State Council Weng Jieming.

The practitioners introduced Hong Kong's strengths in international legal and dispute resolution services which can complement the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area development.

They also suggested Mainland enterprises fully use Hong Kong's international legal and dispute resolution services and recommended further exchanges with Mainland enterprises.

Ms Cheng and the practitioners then met Chief Justice of the People's Republic of China and President of the Supreme People's Court Zhou Qiang.

The Supreme People's Court has supported Hong Kong's efforts to promote mutual legal assistance between the two jurisdictions.

Ms Cheng and Supreme People's Court Executive Vice President Shen Deyong signed meeting minutes regarding the strengthening of mutual legal assistance between Hong Kong and the Mainland.

Ms Cheng will continue her visit tomorrow.