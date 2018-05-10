Passage of co-location bill urged

Chief Executive Carrie Lam hopes the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (Co-location) Bill will be passed smoothly.

She made the comment after the Appropriation Bill 2018 was passed today.

The Legislative Council will hold the second reading of the bill next month.

Mrs Lam said she hopes there will be more efficiency in the meetings of the Finance Committee, the Establishment Subcommittee and the Public Works Subcommittee so the Government's other proposals can be scrutinised before the LegCo summer recess.