Recycling meeting held

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong chaired the sixth meeting of the Steering Group on the Modification of Recycling & Refuse Collection Facilities in Public Places today.

The group said the new designs for recycling bins and litter containers should have conspicuous colours and should be coherent in their look to enable easy identification.

The designs should also cater to the operational needs of frontline workers and help their work.

The bins should allow for flexible combinations of individual compartments to meet operational needs. The compartment for collecting plastic bottles, for instance, should be larger in certain settings.

As the Mainland has tightened the import standards for recycling materials this year, including more stringent requirements on the purity of paper recyclables, the group agreed mixed bins to collect both waste paper and other recyclables should not be introduced at this stage.

Consultants commissioned by the steering group will refine and develop the designs of recycling bins and litter containers.

They will consult the public, frontline workers and stakeholders before submitting their recommendations.