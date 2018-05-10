Mediation week to launch

Mediation Week 2018 will start on May 11 to promote the use of mediation in resolving disputes.

The Department of Justice will hold a series of activities under the Mediate First – Exploring New Horizons theme to highlight the benefits of mediation and look at resolution in online and international commercial disputes.

Seminars will cover the use of mediation in sectors such as medical and health, education, the workplace and cross-boundary commercial disputes.

The Mediation Carnival will be held on May 13 at the recently completed West Kowloon Mediation Centre next to the West Kowloon Law Courts Building.

The Mediation & the Entertainment Industry seminar on May 15 will feature mock disputes in film scriptwriting.

The 4th Shanghai-Hong Kong Commercial Mediation Forum will be held on the same day.

The highlight of the week will be the Mediation Conference 2018 to be held on May 18.

More than 20 leading international and local experts and practitioners will share their views and experiences on global developments in mediation.

The conference will also explore how mediation can contribute to resolving disputes arising from the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area development.

