Land compensation plan proposed

The Government has proposed enhancements to general ex-gratia compensation and rehousing arrangements for its development clearance exercises.

Briefing the media today, Secretary for Development Michael Wong said: "In line with the people-oriented philosophy of the current-term Government, we propose enhancements to the existing ex-gratia compensation and rehousing arrangements for the Government's development clearance exercises to address the needs of affected clearees."

The measures include replacing project-specific packages with a unified and enhanced general ex-gratia compensation and rehousing package applicable to all future development clearance exercises.

In addition to the current means tested rehousing for eligible families in Housing Authority subsidised housing, a non-means tested rehousing for eligible households in dedicated rehousing estates under the Housing Society will be introduced.

The Government proposes relaxing the eligibility criteria of ex-gratia allowances, covering households with a minimum of two years of residence, and increasing the allowance amount.

It will also offer ex-gratia compensation and rehousing arrangements for eligible households residing in surveyed or licensed non-domestic structures.

The eligibility criteria of applicable ex-gratia allowances for business undertakings on brownfield sites and in squatter areas will be relaxed.

Mr Wong said: "We believe our proposal fairly and pragmatically balances the use of public money, public housing resources, and community and stakeholders' expectations."

The Government will introduce the plan to legislators on May 29.

