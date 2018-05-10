Goods exports up 5.3%

The volume of Hong Kong's total exports of goods increased 5.3% year-on-year in March, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

Concurrently, the volume of imports of goods increased 8.1%.

The prices of total exports and imports of goods both rose 2.5% year-on-year.

For the first quarter of 2018, the volume of total exports of goods was up 7.3% over the same period last year, while that of goods imports rose 8.2%.

Both the prices of total goods exports and imports rose 2.3% for the period.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the volume of total exports of goods increased 2.2% in the first quarter of the year compared with the fourth quarter of 2017, while goods imports increased 2.9%.