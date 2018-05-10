Lau Kong-wah to visit Shenzhen

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah will visit Shenzhen on May 11 to attend a culture forum.

The event will promote ties between the cultural industries in Hong Kong, the Mainland and Macau, and cultural co-operation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

Mr Lau will speak at the opening ceremony of the event, which is part of the 14th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair.

Mainland venue operators and arts groups from Hong Kong can use the forum as a platform to explore co-operation opportunities.

About 100 representatives from Hong Kong arts groups have registered for the forum's activities.

This year's Budget has allocated $140 million to the Leisure & Cultural Services Department to help Hong Kong arts groups and artists hold exchanges in bay area cities and around the world.

The Government will also progressively increase the recurrent provision to $50 million to support Hong Kong arts groups for outbound cultural exchanges.