Historic Central arts complex to open

Sophisticated interior design has been adopted in the art gallery building.

The facade of the Police Headquarters Block has been preserved.

Visitors will be able to visit prison cells at the site.

A new auditorium building sits next to the old Victoria Prison building.

Director of Tai Kwun Timothy Calnin (left), Hong Kong Jockey Club Chief Executive Officer Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges (centre) and Hong Kong Jockey Club Executive Director of Charities & Community Cheung Leong introduce the revitalised Central Police Station Compound.

Hong Kong's largest heritage conservation and revitalisation project has transformed the former Central Police Station Compound into a one-of-a-kind centre for heritage and arts.

The 16 historic buildings, some dating back to the mid-19th century, at the Tai Kwun – Centre for Heritage & Arts have been meticulously restored to offer a stage to showcase contemporary art and performances.

The site features the colonial-style former police headquarters building and prison cells kept in their original condition along with a hidden mural, discovered during the revitalisation process, believed to be a decorative feature of a chapel.

Tai Kwun Director Timothy Calnin said people will enjoy the 13,600 sq m site in the heart of Central which will take them on a historical journey.

"It is the extraordinary collection of architectural styles that step you through so many decades of Hong Kong history.

"The Hong Kong public will love the idea of being able to wonder freely through such generous open spaces."

Mr Calnin said it was a challenge to conserve the site.

"The challenge is to live up to the true splendour, richness and magnificence of the site.

"If you look around, every one of these buildings has its own distinctive character and they all have very unusual architectural features."

The project restored many old buildings that were in poor condition and built new ones at the technically challenging site. Eleven of the compound's buildings will open to the public on May 29.

The former Central Police Station, Central Magistracy and Victoria Prison, which are declared monuments, sit on the site, where a new art gallery and an auditorium building are also located.

Mr Calnin said Tai Kwun will also solidify Hong Kong as an arts hub.

"In the last 10 years Hong Kong has become a very significant hub for contemporary art because of such things as Art Basel and there's a real role for us to play in developing in the community a deeper understanding of contemporary art."

Tai Kwun is a colloquial name used by police officers and the public to refer to the former police headquarters and the compound.

The Government partnered with the Hong Kong Jockey Club in revitalising the site.

From May 10, people can book the free Tai Kwun Pass to access the site from May 29. Pass holders will be guaranteed entry with walk-in visitors welcome later in June.

