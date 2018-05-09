Joshua Law visits Marine Dep't

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (second left) sees the Marine Department’s Vessel Traffic Centre in action.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law visited the Marine Department today to learn more about its work and challenges.

He met Director of Marine Maisie Cheng and directorate staff to get an update on the department's work in maritime and navigational safety.

He then toured the Vessel Traffic Centre at the Hong Kong-Macau Ferry Terminal to see how it monitors vessel movements in Hong Kong waters and ensures safety with the help of the newly upgraded third generation Vessel Traffic Services system.

He also boarded a department launch at Central Government Pier to see how frontline officers conduct patrolling duties and facilitate safe navigation in places like anchorages, fairways and cargo areas.

Mr Law later visited the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre to learn about its operation.

The centre, equipped with advanced Global Maritime Distress & Safety Systems, co-ordinates search and rescue operations during maritime distress situations in Hong Kong waters and within the Hong Kong Search & Rescue Region in the South China Sea.

Mr Law also had tea gathering with staff representatives.