Climbing carnival to be held

The annual Cheung Chau Climbing Carnival will be held on May 13.

One of the highlights of the 2018 Bun Carnival, the event will be held in Pak Tai Temple Playground.

Interested people can apply on the spot to climb the 14-metre-tall bun tower, which will be used in the Bun Scrambling Competition on May 22.

China Hong Kong Mountaineering & Climbing Union members will teach participants safe climbing techniques.

Relay races, involving 20 teams from local tertiary institutions, government departments, public utilities, and commercial and industrial organisations, will also be held.

There will be an exhibition of winning entries from students' colouring and drawing competitions, game and handicraft stalls, as well as variety shows.

Click here for details.