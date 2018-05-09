ID cards to be replaced this year

The Immigration Department will launch a citywide identity card replacement exercise by the end of this year.

Secretary for Security John Lee told lawmakers today the department will open nine centres across the city to replace people's smart identity cards.

It will adopt various measures to facilitate needy groups in the card replacement exercise.

It will provide on-site services for senior citizens and people with disabilities residing in residential care homes.

More than 1,000 residential care homes, including those in remote districts and rural areas, will be covered.

The department will allow citizens under 65 going to card replacement centres to bring people aged 65 or more as well.

It will also work with the Social Welfare Department and non-governmental organisations to arrange special time slots for group visits.

All card replacement centres will be equipped with barrier-free access and facilities. Self-service kiosks will also be made available to allow applicants to easily collect their identity cards.

For the aged or visually impaired who cannot register for the card renewal in person, they can apply for an exemption certificate, and can at any time apply for a smart identity card when their health conditions permit.