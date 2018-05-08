Middle Eastern relics to go on show

More than 200 relics showing the luxurious lifestyle of ancient civilisations in the Middle East will be on show at the Museum of History from May 9.

Entitled "An Age of Luxury: the Assyrians to Alexander", the show features treasures from the British Museum, including metalwork, stone wall reliefs, ivory items, gems and jewellery.

Highlights include a wall relief that depicts the conquest and looting of a city by Assyrian soldiers, a fish-shaped perfumed oil flask made from a hammered sheet of gold, and ivory cosmetics containers.

Museum of History Curator Terence Cheung said: "This is the first time this set of 210 exhibits are put together in an exhibition. According to the British Museum, some of the exhibits are for the first time leaving the British Museum door and we have the honour to have their exhibits first displayed in Hong Kong to kick off the world tour of this exhibition."

Officiating at the opening ceremony today, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung thanked the British Consulate-General and the British Museum for their support in bringing the show to Hong Kong.

The exhibition will run until September 3.

