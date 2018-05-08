CE hopes XRL bill can be passed

Chief Executive Carrie Lam hopes the Legislative Council can pass the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (Co-location) Bill by the end of next month.

She made the statement ahead of today's Executive Council meeting, a day after LegCo's Bills Committee on the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (Co-location) Bill finished scrutinising the plan.

It is due to go back to LegCo for a second reading on June 6.

Mrs Lam said: "The bill will now go back to the LegCo meeting for debate and hopefully it will be passed before the end of June so that the target of commissioning the high-speed rail by the end of September this year will be achieved."

In response to accusations that bills committee chairman Regina Ip mishandled yesterday's meeting, Mrs Lam said she did her best.

"This particular bill is actually a very simple bill with only eight clauses but a total of 19 meetings including two public hearing sessions have taken place, lasting for over 60 hours of discussion. So members of (the) public should not just look at what actually happened yesterday but the whole process of scrutinising this bill.

"I think Mrs Ip has taken a very responsible approach to conducting the meetings and allowing the meeting to come to a conclusion yesterday."

Mrs Lam said the co-location arrangement is in line with the constitution and the Basic Law, and that most members of the community support it.

There is a high chance LegCo will pass the bill, she added.