CE to make multiple trips

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will travel to Sichuan, Bangkok and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area from May 10.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Executive Council meeting today, Mrs Lam said she will lead a delegation of more than 90 people to Sichuan.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government was invited to take part in commemorative activities for the 10th anniversary of the Wenchuan Earthquake.

Mrs Lam said the HKSAR Government and the Hong Kong Jockey Club injected $10 billion to support 190 reconstruction projects after the earthquake.

She will also chair the First Plenary of the Hong Kong-Sichuan Co-operation Conference, a high-level meeting to boost ties between the two places.

Mrs Lam will attend the Hong Kong-Sichuan Trade & Investment Co-operation Symposium & Signing & Launching Ceremony where she will witness the signing of agreements on areas including trade, education and creative industries.

She will return to Hong Kong on May 13 and travel to Bangkok that evening to deliver a keynote speech at the United Nations Economic & Social Commission for Asia & the Pacific annual meeting.

Mrs Lam will discuss how Hong Kong has developed its economy and improved the livelihood of its people.

She will also meet Thai officials on the establishment of the third Economic & Trade Office in member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Mrs Lam will visit Guangzhou and Huizhou in the bay area on May 16 and meet Secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee Li Xi.