TV deadline extended

The Communications Authority has extended the deadline for Fantastic Television to launch its English-language channel by two months to July 30.

Fantastic TV was granted a domestic free television programme service licence on May 31, 2016, and it had to launch a Chinese-language channel and an English-language channel within two years.

Its Chinese channel started broadcasting last May.

Last month, Fantastic TV applied for an extension of the deadline for launching its English channel.

Noting it is in the final stage of preparation for its English channel, the authority agreed to grant a two-month grace period.

The authority said the provision of an English channel is a fundamental requirement for the grant of the licence and the licensee is obliged to adhere to the deadline.

No further extension will be allowed.