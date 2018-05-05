FS meets ADB President

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (left) meets Asian Development Bank President Takehiko Nakao during the bank’s annual meeting in Manila.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan met Asian Development Bank President Takehiko Nakao during the bank’s annual meeting in Manila today.

At the meeting with Mr Nakao, also the Chairperson of the ADB’s Board of Directors, Mr Chan said infrastructure development is essential to the continued economic growth of the Asia region.

He said Hong Kong, as an international financial centre with the ability to connect the Mainland market and investors with the global market, is well positioned to become the region's key services and capital hub.

Mr Chan also said he looked forward to closer collaboration on project financing between the city and the bank.

The ADB is a multilateral development financial institution. Hong Kong has been a member since the 1960s.

Currently with more than 60 members, the ADB annual meeting provides a forum to discuss economic and social development issues in Asia and the Pacific region.