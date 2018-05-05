Frank Chan hopes XRL bill will pass

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan said he hoped Legislative Council members can pass the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (Co-location) Bill next week.

Speaking to reporters today, Mr Chan said he reviewed amendments proposed by pan-democrats and that most of them were not in line with the bill’s spirit and theme.

“I fully appreciate that the amendments being tabled by fellow members of the legislature are basically a show of their views and opinions rather than the material to the implementation of the law in the future."

He hoped lawmakers will be pragmatic when handling the bill and pass it early next week.