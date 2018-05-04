FS meets ADB officials

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (second left) meets Asian Development Bank Executive Director Cheng Zhijun (second right) in Manila.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan met Asian Development Bank officials while attending the bank's 51st annual meeting in Manila today.

He held meetings with the bank's Vice-President Zhang Wencai, Executive Director Cheng Zhijun and Alternate Executive Director Scott Dawson who represents Hong Kong's constituency on the bank board of directors.

They discussed Asia's economic prospects and how Hong Kong can make good use of its strengths as an international financial centre to further collaborate with the bank in areas such as project investment and financing.

Mr Chan also met Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua.

He attended a business luncheon hosted by the Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines to discuss Hong Kong's economic situation.

He said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will play a more active role as a facilitator and promoter to stimulate diversified economic growth, and to enable different sectors to capitalise on the major opportunities presented by the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area development.

Mr Chan also met Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs of the Indian Ministry of Finance Subhash Chandra Garg.